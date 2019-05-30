MILTON — Lighthouse Health Plan, a new community-based Medicaid health insurance plan created and run by doctors, is hosting a wellness educational event for currently enrolled members.

The event is 9 a.m. to noon May 31 at Community Health Northwest Florida, 5520 Stewart St., Milton.

Attendees will be able to take a journey through the human body to learn about how each system works congruent with the next. Health and wellness stations will be set up around the event, each dedicated to specific body system, including: respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, digestive and muscular-skeletal.

There will be kids activities including an arts and crafts booth, face painting, yoga and even a deejay on hand. Members who visit each station and get a stamp can claim a gift before leaving.

“Our goal is to engage our members and get them excited about healthy lifestyle choices. We provide information and tools to empower our members to take their health into their own hands, always with our support,” Amanda Bawn, Lighthouse's Community Engagement manager said.

LHP serves Medicaid Regions 1 and 2 in Florida, providing coverage to low-income beneficiaries throughout the Florida Panhandle via a Managed Medical Assistance plan run by the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Over 265,000 people in the Florida Panhandle qualify for Medicaid coverage. Of those, almost 60 percent are children.

Lighthouse has partnered with a broad network of doctors, hospitals and other providers to serve its Medicaid beneficiaries by offering transportation and other services to make sure patients get the help they need. The company has also added nearly 200 jobs to the area.

“Starting members young, which is what we are trying to do with this child-friendly event, can lead to better health early on in life,” Bawn said. “We also have great activities for adults, so this is for the whole family.”