Special to the Press Gazette

Thursday

May 30, 2019 at 9:11 AM May 30, 2019 at 9:11 AM


MILTON — Gospel Projects Youth Athletic Club released its mid-May baseball statistics.

Pre – Tee League

through May 16

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Pups; 10; 1; 1

Tigers; 7; 7; 0

Panthers; 7; 4; 2

Ponies; 7; 3; 2

Tads; 4; 8; 1

Mustangs; 0; 12; 0

Tee Ball League

through May 16

American League

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Braves; 12; 0; 0

Milton Gold; 11; 1; 0

Dolphins; 7; 6; 0

Diamondbacks; 5; 7; 0

Rays; 2; 11; 0

Cubs; 0; 12; 0 

National League

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Raiders; 11; 1; 0

Badgers; 9; 3; 0

Milton Black; 6; 6; 0

Vipers; 6; 7; 0

Astros; 4; 9; 0

Bears; 1; 11; 0

8U Boys League

through May 17 

East League

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Milton Gold; 10; 0; 0

Raptors; 7; 3; 0

Astros; 5; 5; 0

Cubs; 1; 8; 1

Rays; 0; 11; 0

West League

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Tigers; 9; 1; 0

Milton Black; 6; 5; 0

Blues; 5; 4; 0

Cardinals; 4; 3; 1

Auburn; 3; 8; 0

10U Boys League

through May 16 

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Dodgers; 10; 0; 0

Spartans; 4; 5; 0

Leftovers; 5; 1; 1

Royals; 1; 7; 1

Milton; 1; 8; 1 

Middle School Boys League

through May 16 

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

WFBA; 7; 3; 0

Milton; 6; 6; 0

Athletics; 5; 2; 1

Rangers; 4; 4; 2

Dodgers; 0; 7; 1

8U Girls League

through May 16

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Diamonds; 5; 3; 0

Wahoos; 2; 7; 0 

10U Girls League

through May 16 

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Elite; 6; 0; 0

Impact; 2; 5; 0

Storm; 3; 7; 0

12U Girls League

through May 16

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Burners; 3; 2; 0

Outlaws; 1; 4; 0

16U Girls League

through May 16

Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie

Base Invaders; 6; 1; 0

No Option; 5; 3; 2

Swat; 0; 6; 0