MILTON — Gospel Projects Youth Athletic Club released its mid-May baseball statistics.
Pre – Tee League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Pups; 10; 1; 1
Tigers; 7; 7; 0
Panthers; 7; 4; 2
Ponies; 7; 3; 2
Tads; 4; 8; 1
Mustangs; 0; 12; 0
Tee Ball League
through May 16
American League
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Braves; 12; 0; 0
Milton Gold; 11; 1; 0
Dolphins; 7; 6; 0
Diamondbacks; 5; 7; 0
Rays; 2; 11; 0
Cubs; 0; 12; 0
National League
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Raiders; 11; 1; 0
Badgers; 9; 3; 0
Milton Black; 6; 6; 0
Vipers; 6; 7; 0
Astros; 4; 9; 0
Bears; 1; 11; 0
8U Boys League
through May 17
East League
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Milton Gold; 10; 0; 0
Raptors; 7; 3; 0
Astros; 5; 5; 0
Cubs; 1; 8; 1
Rays; 0; 11; 0
West League
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Tigers; 9; 1; 0
Milton Black; 6; 5; 0
Blues; 5; 4; 0
Cardinals; 4; 3; 1
Auburn; 3; 8; 0
10U Boys League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Dodgers; 10; 0; 0
Spartans; 4; 5; 0
Leftovers; 5; 1; 1
Royals; 1; 7; 1
Milton; 1; 8; 1
Middle School Boys League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
WFBA; 7; 3; 0
Milton; 6; 6; 0
Athletics; 5; 2; 1
Rangers; 4; 4; 2
Dodgers; 0; 7; 1
8U Girls League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Diamonds; 5; 3; 0
Wahoos; 2; 7; 0
10U Girls League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Elite; 6; 0; 0
Impact; 2; 5; 0
Storm; 3; 7; 0
12U Girls League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Burners; 3; 2; 0
Outlaws; 1; 4; 0
16U Girls League
through May 16
Team Name; Win; Loss; Tie
Base Invaders; 6; 1; 0
No Option; 5; 3; 2
Swat; 0; 6; 0