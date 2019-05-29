MILTON — When men remember the days old-fashioned styled haircuts and being able to relax and get the hot towel message treatment, they may think those days are long gone.

But thanks to the efforts of the barbers of the Man Cave Grooming Company at 5176 Stewart Street, those days are back.

Man Cave Grooming was opened in 2016 by Oliver Sledge with the idea of giving men a place where they could go and relax while getting a haircut. But he said he doesn't just cater to the men.

"We don't discriminate," Sledge said. "We don't care about your color, creed, or religion. We love everybody."

Sledge said that even though the shop specializes in men's cuts, they do kid's cuts and women's undercut designs, hot towel shaves, straight razor shaves, eyebrows and messages.

Marcelleous Little, one of the barbers in the shop, said the when you come to the shop, you get the feeling you are walking into a place where everyone would feel at ease.

"They designed it to be family friendly," Little said. "Even though it says the man cave, the whole family is welcome."

Sledge said they do not have any music playing in the shop because they want the customers feel at peace while they are there.

"Its a very peaceful environment.," he said.

Little said currently they have a program with Milton High School ROTC program that allows their students to get their haircuts done at a reduced price. Little said he hopes to include Pace and Central High into the program in the future.

Sledge opened the shop in January of 2016 with just himself and another barber, Dennis Garrett who passed away in 2017.

"Dennis's presence is all over the shop," Little said.

Man Cave Grooming has grown since those early days and they are currently up to eight barbers and going strong. The shop has a special bell they ring every-time a new customer gets their first haircut in the shop. Currently, they sometimes ring the bell six times a day, according to Little.

"We've grown a lot," Sledge said. "Keep supporting our small businesses and keep supporting our barbershops."

Russell Passon, a regular customer of the shop, said he loves coming to support the local talent.

"I work off shore and this is one of my first stops when I get off work," Passon said. "I give it two thumbs up."

Man Cave is open from 9 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.