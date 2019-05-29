Dear editor,

I am an 11-year-old elementary student and am writing to you because I've seen a lot of traffic between Sacred Heart Urgent Care Center and Whataburger. It takes a long time to go to the grocery store and run any errands. The traffic is very bad at any rush hour. I have a few solutions for that:



More Public Transportation



Lights Change Faster



An Inbound Flow Control



There is also a lot of traffic on Chumuckla Highway and Woodbine Road. It might cost a lot of money to fix these problems. Please publish an article on this topic in your newspaper. Reply with an email. Thank you for your time and service.

Cordially,

Skyler Carrow

Pace

What's your view? Write a letter to the editor. The Press Gazette reserves the right to edit for length, profanity, and grammar.