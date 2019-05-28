By Laura Jazmin Tolliver The Palm Beach Post

It’s alligator mating season in Florida -- and the scaly reptiles are roaming.

A Florida woman was bitten several times by an 8-foot alligator while swimming in a pond on May 25 in Brevard County, Florida Today reported.

Nicole A. Tillman, 26, of Melbourne suffered bites after an alligator attacked her while she was wading in a pond at Fay Lake Wilderness Park.

Shortly after the incident, a gator trapper contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Center removed the alligator from the scene, officials said.

Chad Weber, a spokesman for FWC, said serious injuries caused by alligator bites are rare in Florida.

Tillman was flown on a medical helicopter for treatment and is in recovery.

