The parents might have cheered louder than the students during at commencement at Atlanta’s Morehouse College.

The school’s commencement speaker, billionaire technology investor Robert F. Smith, shocked the audience by declaring he personally would pay off the student loan debt of the entire graduating class of nearly 400 young men.

It was as if someone rubbed a magic lamp and a genie emerged to grant a wish.

We salute Smith for his generosity. It’s not his first grand act of philanthropy. In 2016, he pledged $50 million through a foundation to his alma mater, Cornell University’s College of Engineering.

Anyone who gives such a substantial amount of money to improve an institution of higher learning is performing a wonderful service to society.

But the rest of recent college graduates and their parents won’t get Smith’s brand of financial-relief magic lavished on them. They might be breaking out in a sweat just reading all of this — dreading the student loan debt that’s looming over them.

Student loans are intended to make students’ lives easier. But they too often end up creating a financial burden — and even an unhealthy emotional burden — that lingers for years or even decades.

The federal government has been a big enabler. Before it got into the business of subsidizing education through student loan programs, starting in the 1960s, college tuition was more affordable. Today, the federal government offers and services 90 percent of all student loans. That’s a big reason why there is a very real student loan crisis in America and not, say, a car loan crisis.

Forgiving those loans makes matters worse. Loan forgiveness moves the burden of paying loans onto taxpayers and off of students. That obviously isn’t fair.

It’s perfectly possible to get a college education without relying on loans. You won’t be going to Harvard. But you won’t be drowning in debt, either. And at a smaller school, you might even get more focused instruction for a career that will earn yourself a handsome living. Just don’t take out huge loans you can’t afford to pay back.

That’s if you even choose college. A myth has emerged that if you don’t have a college degree, you won’t succeed. Certainly a degree can increase your chances for success. But it’s not necessary. Ask a tradesman who just performed several hundreds of dollars’ worth of repairs at your house: What Ivy League school did he attend?

A billionaire’s generosity shone a spotlight on one of this country’s lingering problems — the availability and affordability of higher education. And the Left’s proposal of making all college “free’ isn’t a wise answer. Ask taxpayers whether it would be free. If attempted now it would be ruinous.

Eliminating that loan forgiveness we talked about would be a step in the right direction. So would eliminating in-school interest subsidies — which costs taxpayers nearly $8 billion a year. How about consolidating more student loans? Or encouraging more private lending?

The answers are out there. To help solve the student loan crisis, our government needs to pursue the answers that work.

This editorial first appeared in The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle.