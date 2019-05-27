JSU announces

spring Dean's List

Jacksonville State University has named its Dean’s List for the 2019 Spring Semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA while attending full time.

Northeast Alabama students honored:

ALBERTVILLE: Jewellia Ann Marie Ard, Alexandra J. Blackstone, Benson J. Bryant, Jenny Stephanie Carbajal, Collin M. Compton, Pierce M. Elkins, Brian L. Fox, Mitchell B. Gore, Robin Alison Gore, Courtney Dawn Grimes, Devin Wayne Hale, Ashlyn Elizabeth Hambey, Savannah P. Holbrooks, Colton Holsonback, Leigh-Allison R. Lybrand, Brittany J. McCool, Garrett M. Moon, James A. Nevels, Neely A. Nevels, Warren R. Parker, Brooke E. Pollard, Mason Christine Prince, Madison B. Smith, James K. Stack, Kelsey F. Trussell, Andra Marie Williams, Helicity M. Wilson

ALEXANDRIA: Autumn Alexis Beegle, Jaxson P. Chaffin, Madison Danielle Collins, Aaron Michael Fisher, Nicholas W. Harper, Garrett A. Harrelson, Colton H. Mecham, Mary Rachel Owens, Molly Kathryn Parker, Allison C. Searcy, Hannah E. Shaddix, Keeley Elizabeth Tibbitts, Benjamin Adam Watson, Baylee West, Caitlyn Brianna Yongue

ALTOONA: Timothy Justen Graul, Autumn B. Hammett, Kiel L. Harrelson, Dallas Anne Sainsbury

ASHVILLE: Abigail Bradley, Jonathan W. Dollar, Christina Louise Drummond, Taymor M. Drummond, Curtis E. Lyles, Caitlin N. Van Pelt, Shelby Ann Yeadon

ATTALLA: Kenneth Bryon Allgood, Kyle Isaiah Ard, Rebekah M. Beasley, Shelby Ann Loraine Bobo, Andrew Seth Bowen, Taylor A. Burke, D’Anna L. Coker, Kristie Crauthers, Cindy M. Danini, Tanner S. Hammett, Nathan L. Hilburn, David Ketchum, Jr., Brenda Lee Lopez-Antonio, Andrew B. Noles, India Steele Penrod, Martin P. Ruiz, James T. Simpson, Amy Nasya Weeks, Brittany N. Whisenant, Nicholas Caige Young

BOAZ: Heather Ann Berry, Jonathan Ty Ryan Cole, Landon B. Haygood, Samantha L. Johnson, Tori A. Johnson, Emma Kate Kelley, Mattie E. Lacey, Dalton Taylor Murphree, William S. Pack, Peter J. Randolph, Callie Rogers, Dande D. Rowan, Emma G. Schaffer, Isaac K. Scroggins, Carly D. Stephens, Tyler Donald Thomas, Elijah Max Walker

CEDAR BLUFF: Landon Alexander Beebe, Timothy Cole Grace, Madison Aaliyah Kelly, Sara E. Spires, Steven Scott White, Jacob Hunter Whitmire, Morgen James Wiginton

CENTRE: Ashley Taylor Acrey, Stone Benjamin Alexander, Emily T. Chandler, Timothy L. Curvin, Christian Ray Davis, Morgan A. Griffith, Zachary J. Harris, Katlyn H. Kittle, Robi Ann Ledbetter, Lucas Todd Miller, Daleah Janae Vaughn

COLLINSVILLE: Christian L. Arnold, Savannah Jean Boyles, Sandra S. Elliott, Justin B. Little, Amanda Kasinger Smith

CROSSVILLE: Joshua C. Bailey, Lillian N. Hawkins, Forrest Bryant Hood of Crossville, Caleb Isaac Johnston

DOUGLAS: Victoria Nathalie Maldonado

FORT PAYNE: Emily Shirey Barfield, Ashley Nicole Bell, Chase R. Byrum, Abby E. Cruse, Milicent Scott Cryar, Baylee Anna Eason, Jessica Taylor Garmany, Kelly S. Nichols, Nicholas John Ridgeway, Bailey Nicole Stephens, Isabella K. Wallace

FYFFE: Rickey G. Butts, Elijah Provins, Carly Alexis Thrash, Amanda Lashelle Whitley

GADSDEN: Timothy Brian Adams, Madison Tori Albury, Za’al Maher Alhajazin, Christina L. Allen, Keshia Ann Bertram, Cameron G. Burns, Richard Miller Clayton, Dean L. Dodson, Jade Alyse Driskill, Miranda R. Fairel, Ethan A. Foreman, Mollie K. Free, Emily A. Harrison, Savannah Storm Hayes, Erin Jarvis, Zakary Tyler Jennings, Tyeshia Jaquay Killings-McCrory, Kendall J. Lindsey, Corin Rose Manning, John R. McCord, Ryan G. Pearce, Devin Gage Ray, Tylynn Bailee Register, Jalanda Carray Rhodes, Allison M. Riihimaa, Jade Elyse Sexton, Damon T. Shropshire, Emily Michelle Sigmon, Alyson K. Smith, Phillip Zachariah Stevens, Hollie S. Thornton, Christopher J. Tigue, Timothy O’Neal Sterling Vest, Jennifer L. White

GAYLESVILLE: Zackery C. Burt. Gabriella Diana Gentry

GERALDINE: Macy A. Price

GLENCOE: Terry W. Davis, Kinley B. Gann, Hali Alexis Giles, Paul R. Hicks, Falyon N. Howell, Peyton J. Moore, William Noojin, Erin Quinn

GROVEOAK: John Derrick Godwin

GUNTERSVILLE: Triston Mackenzie Charles, Hannah E. Haynie, William Gage Holter, Allie Rebekah Martin, Haley Nichols, Trevan Austin Pankey, Daylah Brooke Swords

HOKES BLUFF: Haley Blair Langdale, Adam K. Patterson, Karly T. Royal, Kyle Voss, Margaret Elizabeth Wetzel

IDER: Tanner Lee Britt. Ethan T. Colley

LEESBURG: Tatyana A. Hall, Shelley Beth Sonaty

OHATCHEE: Austin Wayne Brown, Mikayla L. Gray, Tyler Edward Greenwood, Madison A. Hanks, Tristn D. Lambright, Jacob Lane Lowe,

PIEDMONT: Derrick Evan Baer, Haley Diane Baker, Hali Michelle Dickeson, Skylar Reese Fontaine, Logan Dean Fraser, Adrienne Karstin Garmon, Aidan M. Giddy, Jacob F. Goss, Austin Lee Griffin, Kayla Alexandra Hancock, Katherine M. Hardin, Karter Andrew Johnson, Alexandria Megan Kelly, Angelica Rose Luna, Nathanael W. Lyons, James Cass McCord, Devin M. Mobbs, Samuel A. Palmer, Emory Allyson Reedy, Ethan J. Rogers, Benjamin Marshall Warren, Makayla Faithe West

RAINBOW CITY: Lennon C. Baxter, Aaron C. Edwards, Breanna Shea Fickle, James Mason Fox, Tiffany Ashley Lang, Jessica M. McClain, Mallory N. McGinnis, Taylor D. Moon, Serena A. Murphree, Bayleigh Marie Phillips, Mary Frances Rothschild, Sydney D. Sexton, Janelle Lois V. Tolentino, Noah Joseph Ray Walker

RAINSVILLE: Jennifer Fant, Jayden E. Henderson, Sydney Michele Reed, Jon D. Scott

SOUTHSIDE: Wesley T. Beck, Hunter T. Benefield, Allison Suzzane Bonds, Ashley Bonds, Nicoli Ann Clark, Madison N. Clayton, John Benjamin Downey, Hannah Diane Edmonson, Kaylee A. Fry, Ashton N. Gray, Noah Lewis, Kaylee A. Parrish, Stormie McQuain Slaton, Allysa L. Smedley

STEELE: Jacob Anthony Battles, Danielle Cabaniss

Snead announces

NSLS honorees

Snead State Community College on April 30 inducted 57 students into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership honor society. Students are selected by their college for membership based on either academic standing or leadership potential. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction. NSLS has 588 chapters and more than 800,000 membership nationwide.

To be inducted in the leadership program, students have to complete requirements such as attending a two-hour orientation meeting, attending a four-hour leadership training day, attending at least three speaker broadcasts, meeting regularly with peer groups throughout the semester and submitting at least three essays detailing goals and their progress.

Northeast Alabama students honored were:

ALBERTVILLE: Dustin Bolton, Giselle Cantellano, Pamela Chavez, Brady Cochran, Faith Davis, Ruri Figueroa, Uriel Franco, Bryanna Ibarra, Jasmine Johnson, Mariela Miguel, Adolfo Patino, Guadalupe Ramirez, Paula Revolte, Oscar Santos, Gracie Small, Kaitlyn Smith, Elizabeth Soriano, Breanna Stewart, Harley Stover, Samantha Stover, Will Vaughn, Tyler Whitehead, Emily Williams, Katie Williams, nd Nahom Workalemahu

ALTOONA: Mikayla Arntz, Jamie McCartney, Alyssa Duncan, Tyler Nash

ASHVILLE: Kenzie Hare

ATTALLA: Taylor Allen, Crimson Johnson, Maleah Johnson

BOAZ: Steven Alexander, Griffin Barkley, Corey Bearden, Haley Brown Cassie Chamblee, Caleigh Davis, Madison Gaskin, Larry Gonzalez, James Guthrie, Sydney Guthrie, Talon Harbian, Teryn Hill, Willie Holmes, Laura Jarquin, Laurie Marcouiller, Kayleigh Rogers, Rene Shipman, Javen Smith, Lupita Vega, Olivia Wiloughby, Sheila Wolfe

COLLINSVILLE: Megan Hearn, Estephanie Linares

CROSSVILLE: Joel Felipe, Emily Tully

GADSDEN: Brittany Cox, Brandi Duckett, Deztanee Sanders

GERALDINE: Makenzie Barnard, Shelby Brothers

GUNTERSVILLE: Rachel Amburn, Jonathan Baker, Anna Campbell, Emma Cole, Kyle Daniel, Heather Muse, Kolton Ray, Jake VanZandt, Heather Harden, Sharion Smith

ONEONTA: William Fuller

RAINBOW CITY: Kassie Kircus, Colby Smith, Laura Molnar

STEELE: Jody Free

Thomas chosen

to President's List

Ashley Thomas of Ohatchee has been named to the Spring 2019 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students

get JSU degrees

Jacksonville State University on May 3 conferred degrees to 774 students at its spring commencement ceremony on Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Degree recipients from Northeast Alabama were:

ALBERTVILLE: Blakley E. Appleton, Lindsey B. Barkley, Joshua D. Clontz, Jessica G. Dunbeck, Alexander C. Ginas, Mitchell B. Gore, Steven C. Lang, Maegan N. Massey, Brooke E. Pollard, Ashley D. Smith, Caitlin R. Smith, KeLisha L. Smith, Shauna E. Veal, Caelyn L. Vinson, Tyler P. Woodruff

ALEXANDRIA: Dillon B. Greenwood, Dana N. Maxwell, Mary R. Owens, Olivia G. Parsons

ALTOONA: Sean M. Brehm, Kiel L. Harrelson, Tyler W. Moody, Cody S. Stancil-Johnson

ASHVILLE: Alicia N. Heath, Devin G. Williams

ATTALLA: Rebekah M. Beasley, Hannah D. Bolding, Megan D. Braswell, Jason W. Bush, Lauren K. Childress, Marcus H. Hatter, Mary C. Hereford, Zachary K. Kilgo, Amanda D. Long, Colton S. Penrod, Anna H. Rains

BOAZ: Kaela M. Bishop, Hunter D. Bolding, Matthew B. Cook, Travis A. Freeman, Jacob A. Holland, Erin L. Kilpatrick, Mattie E. Lacey, Haley E. Long, Sarah B. Naylor, Keely R. Smith, Kayle N. Terrell, Emma G. Towns, Ciara J. Veasy

CEDAR BLUFF: Landon A. Beebe, Vanessa M. Chappell, Kaleb M. Clark, DeAnna L. Hanks, Haley M. Kimberly, Brody D. Smith, Steven S. White

CENTRE: Jordan L. Bandini, Amber S. Cooper, Nilan E. Grimes

COLLINSVILLE: Savannah J. Boyles, April B. Hill

CROSSVILLE: Manuel V. Garcia, Gina K. Grant

FORT PAYNE: Max P. Gallegos, Brittany Hamilton, Heather L. Johnson

FYFFE: Isabella K. Wallace

GADSDEN: Shana T. Acray, Destiny J. Allen, Casey L. Baker, Area Britton, Corte’ A. Brown-Curry, Courtney Chatman, James G. Dial, Lacey Dorough, Nicholas G. Doyle, Jade A. Driskill, Husain Mohamed Hasan Ebrahim, Ana G. Essa, Miranda R. Fairel, Lea R. Grant, Angela H. Gray, Savannah S. Hayes, Alfred D. Jackson, Erin Jarvis, Zakary T. Jennings, John M. Jones, Jason E. Justice, Chrisma A. King, Keana K. Lowe, Meghan N. McDuffie, James P. McKinnon, Donnie W. Minton, Austin D. Noakers, Autumn Parrott, Ashlie C. Sims, Michael Stevens, Amy R. Strickland, Zachary J. Strickland, Leah J. Thacker

GALLANT: Mara S. Mattison

GAYLESVILLE: Christian W. Nelson L

GERALDINE: Colby J. Roden

GLENCOE: Spencer D. Brown, Yan Chen, Stephen M. Parrish, Robert B. Sims, Amanda M. Wall

GROVEOAK: Daniel L. Mayes

GUNTERSVILLE: Christopher H. Calvert, Triston M. Charles, Juliana C. Harper, Brianna A. Norrell, Trent M. Richard, Tristen R. Salinas, Dallas C. Sharp, Victoria M. Waldrop, Chloe S. Whitaker

HOKES BLUFF: Andrew J. Collier, Samantha K. Farrell, Leigha D. Hasha, Daniel W. Jackson, Murrell B. Shields, Lucas D. Taliaferro, Kyle Voss, Kaylee E. Woodall

LEESBURG: Tracy Y. Burkett, Kenneth C. Decker, Abby M. Jimmerson, Courtney R. Kasinger, Alexander J. Roberts

OHATCHEE: Daniel M. Acker, Ashley L. Hays, Gary L. Poland, William J. Poole

PIEDMONT: Coltin T. Allison, Haley D. Baker, Chandler N. Brock, Brandon T. Bullock, Allyson I. Burns, Katlyn M. Coppock, Derek A. Freeman, Darian A. Gaines, Christopher E. Griffie, Karter A. Johnson, Aubrey R. Kirk, James C. McCord, Kyle A. Morrow, Kelsy H. Plummer, Judson S. Posey, Emory A. Reedy, Annie P. Slayton, Baylee A. Spoon, Riesha L. Thompson, Brett R. Thornburg, Carrie A. Yakely

RAINBOW CITY: Kala W. Brown, Alec K. Cornutt, Breanna S. Fickle, James M. Fox, Jessica E. Gramling, Seth K. Henry, Sarah R. Hicks, Jacob L. Kilgo, Addison K. Kimberley, Jobish Mathew, Serena A. Murphree, Madison B. Vaughn, Erin M. Weeks, Baylee J. Wise

RAINSVILLE: Lauren A. Powell, Erica D. Scott, Jared C. Underwood

SOUTHSIDE: Ashley Bonds, Hannah M. Grant, Autumn R. Hamm, Whitney S. Hamm, Matthew T. McKinney, Blake E. Noah, Austin M. Powell, Hannah G. Riggan, Jade E. Sexton, Caitlyn A. Shoemaker, Molly B. Tucker, Leighton N. Parton

STEELE: Mahalia R. Alexander

SYLVANIA: Chelsea B. Espejo, Lucas D. Wooten

Attalla's Saaman

named to Dean's List

Laura Saaman of Attalla has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

Saaman is majoring in public communication in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Phi Kappa Phi

taps Miller

Elizabeth Miller of Attalla recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Jacksonville State University.

Miller is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.