It’s going to be partly sunny on Monday, temperatures in the mid-90s and zero chance of rain. (This is Alabama, however, where there are no weather guarantees).

School is out, and pools and swimming holes will be filled with bobbing children. (Make sure they’re hydrated and slathered with sunscreen.)

The waterways will be filled with boaters bearing both skiers and anglers. (And the highways will be filled with people trying to get to the waterways, so be careful).

We’re sure some adults who have the day off will turn up their air conditioners, pull the covers over their heads and sleep in.

We’re not going to tell you not to do any of that; we’re not into wasting time on foolish missions.

We’re simply asking you to pause amid the splashing and snores — a minute of focused, undivided attention will do; there’s no need for extended meditation — to contemplate the reason for your day of fun.

Monday is Memorial Day. It’s officially a holiday; calling it a commemoration probably adds more gravitas to the occasion.

It’s a day for remembering, and honoring, the men and women who have died while serving their country in the U.S. armed forces.

The latest compilation pegs that number at nearly 1.355 million since 1775 — roughly half of them combat deaths — and it includes some pretty esoteric conflicts that only history buffs would recognize.

Did you know that 74 Americans were killed in the First Barbary War in 1801-1805, when the U.S. and Sweden fought against the Barbary States (Algiers, Morocco, Tripoli and Tunis), whose pirates were seizing American merchant ships and their crews and demanding ransoms? Or that the U.S. briefly got involved in the Second Opium War in 1856-1860 that pitted Great Britain and France against China, and lost 12 sailors?

We’re not citing those examples to be flippant or make light of those sacrifices. The majority of U.S. military deaths occurred in three wars: World War II, the Civil War and World War I. Those are the conflicts people remember.

We bring them up as a reminder that throughout this country’s history, our servicemen and servicewomen have never hesitated to place themselves in harm’s way when called upon.

It’s been a while since “called upon” reflected a national consensus, as was so famously the case in World War II. So many recent conflicts have carried political baggage, or been surrounded by disagreements over the validity of the mission.

Those are valid debates; Memorial Day is not the time for them.

For many families, whose loved ones are part of that 1.355 million, it’s a time to mourn what was sacrificed.

The rest of us should, as we noted, contemplate and remember those sacrifices — and, even if it’s unspoken and from afar, say “thank you.”