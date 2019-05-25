NAVARRE — A woman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery Monday after she allegedly hit her partner with a bedpost during an argument over missing marijuana.

According to an arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Perkins, 30, and her partner visited with family in Navarre on Monday when the argument started. Perkins told deputies that her partner accidentally placed the marijuana in the washer.

Perkin's partner was treated by medical personnel and taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with injuries to her left arm, head and legs. The left arm was likely fractured, medical personnel said.

The alleged victim told deputies that Perkins hit her several times with a detached bedpost, the arrest report said.

However, Perkins said she never hit her partner with anything, but rather she rolled over on the bed post. While being taken to the jail, Perkins changed her story and told deputies the victim picked up the bedpost and hit herself, the report said.

Perkins was charged with aggravated battery and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail.