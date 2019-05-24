A runaway child was recovered by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Avalon Middle School about 2 p.m. in reference to a child that ran away from the school. The nature of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the runaway led deputies to believe the child was possibly in danger.

Deputies and school staff established a perimeter around a large wooded area where the child was believed to be hiding. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and jail bloodhounds arrived shortly after the perimeter was established, the press release said.

The newly added jail bloodhounds, Copper and Zinc, located the child. The child was found lying in the woods about 100 yards from the tree line. He was safe and unharmed, the press release said.