Memorial Day Schedule
Monday
Garbage pickup
City of Tuscaloosa; No, one day behind
City of Northport; No, one day behind
Waste Management; No, one day behind
Rumsey ; No, one day behind
Alabama Power Co.; Closed
ABC liquor stores; Closed
Tuscaloosa City Schools; Closed
County School system; Closed
University of Alabama; Closed
Stillman College; Closed
Shelton State C.C.; Closed
U. West Alabama; Closed
State office - circuit court; Closed
County offices; Closed
U.S. Postal Service; Closed
Social Security office; Closed
Tuscaloosa bus system; Closed
Tuscaloosa City Hall; Closed
Northport City Hall; Closed
Banks and credit unions; Closed
PARA offices and centers; Closed
Ol’ Colony Golf Complex; Open
Tuscaloosa Center Court; Open
Blewitt Pool Bowers Park; Open, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Harrison Splash Pad/Palmore Pad; Open, Noon-5 p.m.
Park and shelters; Open, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
University Mall; Open
Children’s Hands-On Museum; Closed
Tuscaloosa Public Library; Closed
Focus on Senior Citizens; Closed
Nutrition Centers; Closed
American Red Cross; Office closed, emergency calls to the answering service.
Tuscaloosa News; Office closed. Calls for late or no deliveries taken 6-9 a.m. at 205-752-3701 or 800-888-8639.