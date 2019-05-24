MILTON — Locklin Technical College graduated its first batch of students under its banner as a fully accredited technical college on May 20.

During the commencement ceremony, 165 students earned diplomas in:

Air ConditioningRefrigeration and Heating TechnologyPractical NursingPre-NursingWeldingAutomotive Service TechnologyComputer Systems and Information TechnologyCybersecurityElectricityMedical AdministrationLegal AdministrationMessage TherapyPharmacy TechnicianCulinary Arts

Principal Maria LaDouceur said the class was the backbone of the community's workforce.

"This is by far the best part of my job, to stand up here and present these graduates," she said. "This year we (have) students completing a program of study and leaving us prepared not only with the knowledge of their chosen career ... but with the hands-on experiences and skills to reinforce their knowledge.

"That’s why our motto is 'knowledge that works.'"