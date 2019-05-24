FORT WALTON BEACH — Blacksmith training classes and events are scheduled in Milton and Fort Walton Beach.

One of them, "Hammer In," is a demonstration and open forge session by the Florida Artist Blacksmithing Association.

Presenters will start the fires at 9 a.m. May 25 at John Butlers’ Farm, 4112 Bell Lane, Milton.

At 9:30, presenters will look at the techniques and fire management necessary for forge welding, and demonstrate the faggot weld technique.

The event includes an open forge time for FABA family members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will weld some mild steel, perhaps making a spoon or a fire poker.

Potential members may also join FABA at Hammer In.

Advanced blacksmithing classes

Traditions Workshop will have an advanced class on forge welding 4-8 p.m. June 7 at 418 Green Acres Road, Fort Walton Beach. Attendees will learn to use a coal fire to bond steel back to itself. This is the first step in the process for making several forged metal products. They will then use the piece to create a practical project like a fire poker or a long-handled spoon.

Cost for the workshop is $65 at https://squareup.com/store/Traditions-Workshop.

Traditions Workshop also teaches introductory blacksmithing classes 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Saturdays at the Heritage Museum in Valparaiso. Sign up at https://heritage-museum.org/ or call 850-678-2615 for more information.

Contact Master Craftsman David Sandlin, 850-974-1548, for further details.