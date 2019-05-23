MILTON — Santa Rosa County celebrated its first graduation ceremony May 20 with 14 seniors graduating from the Santa Rosa Online Academy.

Principal Laura Austin said the graduates "persevered through difficult times and stood the course and it was an honor to present them with their diplomas."

"As you (the students) prepare to leave us, remember the importance of perseverance," Austin said.

Santa Rosa School District Superintendent Tim Wryosdick said during his remarks he was excited Santa Rosa Online was the first graduation ceremony at which he was able to speak. He said some of the things he heard about the students made him excited about the their future prospects.

"Well done, students," Wyrosdick said.

According to its website (www.santarosaonline.org), "Santa Rosa Online Academy is Santa Rosa County's first full-time online public school serving students in grades K-12."