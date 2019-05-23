Sympathy: In the charity of your prayer, please remember Russell Zeringue, Daniel Adams, Nessey Adams and Barbara Breaux Forest, who have entered eternal rest. Please keep their family members in prayer that they find comfort and consolation in their faith.

Celebration Mass: There will be a celebration Mass for Father Noa's 25 years in the ministerial priesthood at 4 p.m. Saturday. Cake and beverages will be provided after Mass.

Mass of thanksgiving: At 11 a.m. June 2, Father PJ will celebrate a Mass of thanksgiving, marking 15 years of ministerial priesthood and his retirement as pastor of St. Hilary and St. Anthony effective June 30. The Mass will be followed by a gumbo lunch in the Parish Hall. All are welcome. The Pastoral Council invites parishioners to bring a side dish if they wish. Music will be provided by LA Rose.

Congratulations: Congratulations and best wishes to all high school and college graduates, especially those from Central Lafourche High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Vandebilt Catholic High School and Nicholls State University. We pray for every success in your future choices and careers. And so the adventure begins.

Vacation Bible school: "Let the little children come to me." Registration for vacation Bible school for the parish runs through June 5. The cost is $30. Vacation Bible school is held from 8 a.m. to noon June 17-21. Forms can be found on the religious ed bulletin board in the back of church. Please return your forms as soon as possible so your child can be assured a place. Spots are filling up quickly. If you are interested in helping, please contact Diane at Parish Office at 537-6002, extension 201.

Father’s Day flowers: If you would like to donate flowers in memory of a loved one or give a general donation for flowers, please place their names, donations and your phone number in an envelope marked "St. Hilary-Father’s Day Flowers" and place it in the collection. The deadline to turn in your names is noon June 7.

Altar server sign-in: If you have a child in third to 11th grade who is interested in being an altar server, contact Katy Savoie at 696-9017 or Diane at the parish office at 537-6002, extension 201.

CCD: Don’t forget to register your child for CCD for next school year. If you are registering a child for the first time, contact Diane at 537-6002, extension 201 to set up an appointment. If you have a student leaving Catholic school in first through 10th grade and entering public school, that child must attend CCD classes in his or her church parish. If you have any questions, please call Diane at the parish office.

Prayer garden: Our prayer garden has been dedicated to Our Lady Queen of Peace. Please use this sacred space for rest and renewal. Volunteers are needed to maintain the garden. If you can help, call the office and give your name. The parish Pastoral Council extends a heartfelt thanks to all who assisted in its construction. You can still order a dedicated brick or paver for $50. Please use the form at the back of the church.

Congratulations: Congratulations to the Knights and the Kaycee Ladies Auxiliary of the Msgr. Carroll A. Badeaux Council No. 3054 of Lockport for placing as one of the top 20 councils in the state with a seventh place finish at the Louisiana Knights of Columbus 114th annual state convention May 5.

Baptisms: Maddisyn Guidroz and Ridley Badeaux.

Died in Christ: Neeley Denise Pitre.

Holy Savior Catholic Church: Today -- finance meeting at 6 p.m.; Friday -- Broadway Mass at 10 a.m., last day of school and awards at 9 a.m., school closes at 11:30 a.m.; May 31 -- Broadway Mass at 10 a.m.

Holy Savior Catholic School: Holy Savior Catholic School is now conducting registration for nursery one through fifth grade. Please call 532-2536 for more information. If you or someone you know would like a tour of the school, please call the office.

Vacation Bible school: Monkeys, lions and giraffes, oh my! The safari is coming to Holy Savior in June. Vacation Bible school 2019 registration is now open, and we are busy preparing for another great adventure. Forms for both students and volunteers can be found in church, at the office or online at holysaviorchurch.com. The volunteer meeting has been rescheduled for 11:15 a.m. Monday in the youth room.

Steubenville: Steubenville registration is open. This is for youth entering the eighth grade and up. This is a three-day conference that takes place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center in June. Contact Miss Kecera for more information.