Special to Gatehouse Media Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH — Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions on U.S. 98 between Palo Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 29 as Pike Electric complete routine maintenance on power lines.

In addition, there will be intermittent daytime shoulder closures, except for the designated Memorial Day holiday period, until May 30.

In preparation for Memorial Day, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning 9 a.m. May 24 and ending 12:01 a.m. May 28.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com,