Mr. Darrell Edward Ward, 62, of Panama City, FL formerly of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.

He was born on January 25, 1957 to Martha Ward Freeman and Tim Washington in Port St. Joe, FL.

Mr. Ward after graduating from high school, Darrell enlisted in the United States Army where he served over twenty-six years, retiring with honorable discharge.

He leaves to cherish his memories to the children: Darnell E. Ward and wife Varjorie and Alexandria D. Ward; siblings: Yolanda Pittman, Cathy Williams (Clifford), Elder Arion Nick Ward (Debbie), Dexter Baxter, Audrey Lowery (Pastor Robert III), Sharon Freeman, Montez Freeman, Valeria Freeman, Larry Freeman (Sylvia), Debra Freeman, Brenda Garland (James), Alvin Freeman and Calvin Freeman (Erica); a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be 2-3:45 p.m. (EST), Sunday, May 26, 2019, The Body of Christ Jesus Church, 106 Harbor Street, Port St. Joe, FL.

A celebration of Life will commence at 4 p.m. (EST), Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Body of Christ Jesus, 106 Harbor Street, Port St. Joe, FL, Pastor Wilhelmina Williams, Pastor/Teacher.

Mr. Ward will be laid to rest following the services in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 673 Twine Drive in Port St. Joe, Florida, with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL. The United States Army Honor Guard Team will serve as pallbearers. Additional information can be obtain at: www.pittmanchristianmemorial.com