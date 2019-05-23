Senior center: Senior center: Thursday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 12:30 p.m., bingo; Friday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 9:15 a.m. Rosary, 10 a.m. exercise, 12 p.m. transportation to grocery, bank and pharmacy; Monday — Memorial Day Center Closed; Tuesday— 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, 9:15 a.m. poker-keno, 12:30 p.m. craft class, games; Wednesday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 9:15 a.m. poker-keno, 12:30 p.m. craft class. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. weekdays. For information, call 594-6741.

Bingo: At 7:30 p.m. today, bingo will be held at Ward 7 Citizens Club.

Bayou Thrift Store: The Bayou Thrift Store, located at the old Little Caillou School, is open 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the first Saturday of each month. Any donations are accepted. For information, call 466-3312.

Chauvin swimming registration: Registration for swimming lessons will be held at the Chauvin swimming pool, 108 South Recreation Court from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday and on May 25. Contact the pool at 594-4242 or the Chauvin Gym at 594-2020. The Chauvin (Little Caillou) swimming pool will open be open to the public 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays beginning June 1.

4th Degree Knights of Columbus: The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. The meal begins at 6:30 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed before the meeting.

St Joseph Knights of Columbus: St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Auxiliary is now accepting dues of $15. Dues can be mailed in to St. Joseph KC Auxiliary, 4168 Bayouside Drive, Houma, LA 70363. For more information call Robin at 804-2499. There will be no meetings for the months of June and July.

Flag-rifle-baton camp: Registration for flag, rifle and baton lessons are now being taken at Little Caillou Gym for ages 3 years old and older. The fee is $20. Lessons begin in June with a recital in July. For more information, contact gym 985-594-2020 or 985-232-0305. Come learn the Art of Twirling.

Roast beef Ffundraiser: The St. Joseph Catholic Church Youth Group is sponsoring a roast beef fundraiser to help with the cost for our youth to attend Steubenville on the Bayou. The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9. The donation is $10. The lunch is an 8-inch po-boy with chips.

50th high school reunion: The St. Joseph class of 1969 will be celebrating its 50th reunion Sunday. The class would like to invite all St. Joseph alumni to attend 10 a.m. Mass this day to share this happy occasion. A short reception will be held at the church entrance. For more information, call Lynn at 852-2845.

Birthdays: Jaqueline Eschete, May 23; Katelyn Lyons, May 25; Kerry LaBauve, May 26; Patricia Trahan, May 27; Kevin Voisin May 28; Kenneth Trahan, Andrew Lebouef, May 29.

Anyone who has an event, meeting, birthday, anniversary, achievement or information they would like to add to the Chauvin News Column they can call me, Gina, at 856-2108.