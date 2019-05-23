Vacation Bible camp 2019: St. Ann’s Vacation Bible school this year will run 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 25-28. The Theme will be "Come to the Table." All ages are welcome. Registration forms will be available in the back of church.

South Terrebonne High School: May 22 -- final exams for second and fourth periods: May 23 -- final exams for sixth and seventh periods; May 24 -- teacher records day. Everyone (including infants) must have a ticket for graduation. Graduates must be there for 6:15 p.m. in proper attire.

Bingo: The Bourg Lions Club holds a bingo game at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lions Home on Texas Gulf Road in Bourg. Those playing bingo during their birthday months are given free birthday books along with their purchases.

Class of 1967: Terrebonne High School Class of 1967 is now on Facebook. If you have any questions, call Ella at 879-1366.

Birthdays: Matthew Martin, Marc Davis, May 23; Bob Britt, Marty Nutter, May 24; Wendell Hebert, May 25.