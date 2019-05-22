MILTON — Santa Rosa Press Gazette would like to take a moment to acknowledge the valedictorians of Santa Rosa County for their hard work and dedication. The paper reached out to all area high schools and asked each valedictorian a few questions to share with the community.

Meet the Central High School valedictorian, Logan Hoffman. Hoffman earned dual enrollment credit while in high school and demonstrated leadership as the Beta Club President.

How does it feel to be awarded valedictorian? It feels amazing. Who has been the most influential person in your time at high school? It is close but probably Mr. Lambeth. He made class interesting and fun. What is one piece of advice you would give to underclassmen? Enjoy it while you have it because it will end soon. What is one thing you would like to change about the world? The way people treat each other.What do you plan to do after graduation? Do you have a career in mind? College, work and hang with friends and family. I want to be an engineer.What's something funny that happened while you were in high school you wouldn't mind people forgetting? I'm usually doing something stupid and funny so I'm not sure.