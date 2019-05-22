But fawns are not all that Santa Rosa Ranch offers. The ranch offers a number of outdoor family activities, including a large petting zoo with pigs, ducks, rabbits, sheep, Nigerian dwarf goats and sometimes a pony.

JAY —Santa Rosa Ranch LLC, announced that it will open for the Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 through May 27 — just in time for the birthing of an estimated 450 fallow fawns.

That is what caretakers Brittney Nichols and Tucker Bramon estimate will be born within a few days of each other at the end of the month. There are two types of deer raised on the 540-acre ranch. The axis deer, native to India, and the fallow deer, native to Europe, were a perfect match for climate and type of grass available. The deer are sold to breeders to control the ranch's population.

"It's that time of year when all the fawns seem to come at the same time," Bramon said.

But fawns are not all that Santa Rosa Ranch offers. The ranch offers a number of outdoor family activities, including a large petting zoo with pigs, ducks, rabbits, sheep, Nigerian dwarf goats and sometimes a pony.

There are several ponds on the property and visitors can fish for brim, bass and catfish. Fishing is the only year-round activity at the ranch, Bramon said.

For special occasions, club or corporate events, the ranch can make accommodations.

There is a large wooden pirate ship with slides and ladders for the kids and three large tree houses. The hayride is popular, because the deer herd follows the wagon as it tours the grounds. Riders can feed the animals from the wagon.

Other activities include riding one of two zip lines, firing apple cannons, swinging on tire and web swings, and roasting hotdogs and marshmallows over fire pits.

The ranch is located in Jay at 4340 Highway 178. The summer schedule for the ranch is Memorial Day Weekend (May 25 - 27), the following weekend (June 1 - 2) and every Saturday and Sunday in July. The hours of operations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ranch closes at the end of July and reopens for the fall season in September. For more information go to @srdeerfarm, or call 850-781-8868.