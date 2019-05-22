Disney is offering lower hotel rates for teachers and education support staff from May 27 through Sept. 3.

The appreciation we’ve been showing our teachers, teacher’s aides and education support staff continues.

Disney’s spreading the love by offering “Teacher Appreciation Rates” at seven hotels near the Walt Disney Resort.

Who qualifies? Preschool, daycare, kindergarten, all the way up to college professors and education support staff in the United States and Canada.

Travel arrangements and stay must be booked between May 27 and Sept. 3.

According to Disney Springs Hotels, special room rates start at $75 per night.

