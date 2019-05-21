The building that has housed The Courier in Houma since 1984 has been sold.

TTMK Holdings of Houma has purchased the property at 3030 Barrow St. for $3.6 million, according to parish records. TTMK is a holding company for several businesses, whose directors include Timmy Thompson and his children, Todd, Tyler, Mike and Kate.

One of those businesses is Cross Creek Pictures, producers of such Hollywood films as "Black Swan," "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Everest," but Todd Thompson said the property will not be used for movie production. Instead, it will provide office space for 20 or 25 people.

“We purchased the facility to provide the much-needed space for our operations,” he said.

Cross Creek's media production office will remain in California, he said, adding that the Houma building will provide office space for the company's accounting and business functions.

Thompson said the building itself has a bit of sentimental value for him and his family.

"I've always been a fan of this building," Thompson said. "My uncle Troy Thompson, of Thompson Construction, actually constructed the building in 1983 and 1984. My grandfather provided the steel for the building, Dale Thompson did all the mechanical engineering. I just got a wild hair one day and decided to see if they'd be interested in selling."

Gatehouse Media, which owns The Courier, will lease back part of the building, including the press facility and space for the editorial and circulation staff. Administrative staff and the sales and accounting departments will relocate to a site that has yet to be determined.

Clarice Touhey, senior group publisher and publisher of The Courier, said the sale helps the paper in its mission of providing strong local journalism. She added that rumors of The Courier's demise are unfounded.

"We plan on being here for a very long time," Touhey said. "We believe in our community and continue to invest in our staff and in our products. This is a good thing for us. We're not shutting down our production. In this day and age, this was simply too much space for us."

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.