MILTON — Milton High School honored one of its own on May 15 when senior Marquise McCory signed to play football at Southwest Minnesota State University.

McCory said to him, being signed to the university felt like a blessing.

"There are not a lot of people my size who get signed on to these big colleges," he said.

He said when his family members found out, they were proud of his achievement, which made it feel even more of a blessing for him, because he said he has made mistakes in school.

"I've gotten in trouble in school," he said. "We all make mistakes, but my advice to kids is never give up."

MHS Athletic Director Murry Rutledge said the school is proud of the accomplishments McCory achieved.

"The main thing is to get his education," Rutledge said. "We hope he goes up there and has success in football but we hope has success in the classroom."

MHS Football Coach Harry Lees said McCory was an asset to have on his team and wishes him the best of luck in college.