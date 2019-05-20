MILTON — Residents of the Milton community flooded the Lucille Johnson Park on Mary Street as Men With Vision and Pensacola Caring Hearts sponsored a food giveaway on May 14.

The two community groups brought over 100 pounds of meat; canned goods; fruits and vegetable; and bread products to the park for families in need to collect at no cost to them.

According to the volunteers of PCH, the mission of the giveaway is to is to nourish and empower individuals, families, and the community, ensuring they have access to healthy food.

Residents of the community said the food giveaway was a blessing for them as they lined Mary streets with boxes to receive their food from the volunteers.

The two groups have sponsored previous food giveaways at the parks and churches around the community, including Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. They said they will continue to hold these events in the community to help families in need.

"This is a way for us to give back to the community," Al Brewton of Men With Vision group said.

For more information on the nonprofit group, call 850-375-1838 or visit www.http://www.pensacolacaringhearts.org.