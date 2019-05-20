MILTON — The Santa Rosa School District is quickly preparing for the 2019 graduation ceremonies for the seven high schools in the county. The Santa Rosa Press Gazette would like to take a moment to acknowledge the valedictorians of the district for their hard work and dedication. The paper reached out to all area high schools and asked each valedictorian a few questions to share with the community.

Meet the Pace High School valedictorian, Benjamin Tauscher.

How does it feel to be awarded valedictorian? I am so excited to have received such a prestigious title recognizing four years of hard work, and to represent Pace High with this achievement. Who has been the most influential person in your time at high school? Both my parents have equally contributed to my success in school. What is one piece of advice you would give to underclassmen? Talk to new people. I realized that the more people you get to know, the more people you will have to help you, inside or outside of the high school setting. What is one thing you would like to change about the world? I wish I could engineer some new form of cheap, reliable, and renewable energy, in order to solve multiple global problems of now and of the future.What do you plan to do after graduation? Do you have a career in mind? I will be attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville, as a mechanical engineer.What's something funny that happened while you were in high school you wouldn't mind people forgetting? I would not be disappointed if people forgot that my car squeaked on ignition everyday for the entirety of my junior year.