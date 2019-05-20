I’ve looked forward to strutting through my home sweet home however I pleased.

I could go topless, if I wanted.

No doors shut or locked. Ahh, paradise!

But just when we get in the habit of taking our showers with the doors wide open, our kids come back.

My wife, Amy, and I are new to this whole empty nest thing. However, we have only enjoyed it in spurts.

Right now, both of my daughters are home for a short break before starting their new jobs.

Claire, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the graphic design department at Loyola University New Orleans last week, brought back pretty much everything.

I’m still saving her trundle bed in my garage since she left for college four years ago. Claire starts work Monday in New Orleans.

Sarah, my chemical engineering whiz at Auburn University, left for school in presence only. She still keeps a bedroom in our house with a closet bursting with clothes. She leaves Saturday for her internship with Occidental Chemical Corporation in Luling, Louisiana.

As usual, I will probably be picking up empty plastic Lipton Tea bottles and clothes after she leaves.

We thought, mistakenly, we would finally have our home all to ourselves last summer when our 21-year-old son, Dalton, moved out. P-a-r-t-y!

Alas, our oldest son, Wade, moved back in with his dog, Gabe. About two months ago, they settled into their own place. However, Wade and Gabe still come over to watch the HBO blockbuster “Game of Thrones,” on Sundays.

Our experience reminds me of the 2006 movie “Failure to Launch” when Terry Bradshaw (Al) and his wife, Kathy Bates (Sue) hired an “interventionist” to get their 30-something son, played by Matthew McConaughey (Tripp), to move out.

At one point, Tripp returns home and in his old bedroom catches his dad — dressed in his birthday suit — cleaning an aquarium.

We love our kids. We really do. And we miss them a lot when they're gone.

However, we may have to look into investing in new locks on our doors.

Duwayne Escobedo covers Santa Rosa County for the Daily News. You can contact him at 850-315-4489 in Fort Walton Beach, on his cell phone at 850-255-1484 or email him at descobedo@nwfdailynews.com