A low pressure area expected to form east of the Bahamas on Monday could become a tropical cyclone, forecasters say.

In an 8 a.m. statement on Sunday the National Hurricane Center said the low, which is several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, could become a short-lived tropical cyclone either late Monday or Tuesday as it moves north or northeast.

Conditions should become unfavorable for development on Wednesday, the center said.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 30 percent. That rises to 40 percent over the next five days.