Global warming cheerleaders are disheartened by our cool, wet spring. With all the rain in the South, Confederate statues are as clean as they have ever been. It’s a lose/lose for the left.

It is not known if there is a Joe Biden statue anywhere. All I could find is a building at the University of Delaware the school named after him for getting it funding. We know the building was an appropriate tribute to their alum because its elevator does not go all the way to the top.

Rush Limbaugh made a telling and spot-on assertion recently. If there were a statue of Joe Biden, the new left would seek to tear it down. Biden is running an old-style Democrat campaign, closer to that of Jefferson Davis’ (D-MS) in the minds of the new radical AOC left-wing that the Party has become.

I fall in the “Contextualize statues, do not tear them down” camp. We are not Iraq, North Korea or totalitarian regimes that rewrite history in their own favor. Great men in history fall short of the 20/20 hindsight scrutiny of modern political correctness. Many were racist, enslaved people, killed rivals, orchestrated wars, colonized, sabotaged and philandered. But fortune favors the bold, and they created this great country, one the meek millennials of today never could and which they do not value.

Consider Joe Biden’s track record. He opposed Anita Hill (a new tenet of the left is that we must believe every woman’s accusations against a political opponent, and facts or proof be damned). He opposed integration, voted for Scalia for the Supreme Court, etc. Biden bragged about Delaware’s history as a slave state. Remember, he said, “You cannot go into a 7-11 or Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.” Joe even confuses his racial slurs.

About Obama, Biden said “You’ve got the first sorta mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook!” Joe seemed quite surprised that there could be an articulate and bright black guy.

“Creepy Joe” plagiarized word-for-word a speech, and said he was in the top of his law school class when he was really in the bottom. Which reminds me, he also voted against gay marriage with his vote in favor of The Defense of Marriage Act. He voted for the Iraq war and the Crime Bill, and is against pot. Vice President Pence had a more liberal voting record.

Although he strikes out on most of the new Democrat agenda, he is for the environment. On Arbor and Earth Day each year, he lets school children gather and plant one hair plug each on his head.

Recently, Joe Biden said that he spoke to Margaret Thatcher, and she said she is concerned about Trump -- which is odd since she died in 2013. But he recovered quickly, announcing that Michael Jackson had signed up to sing at his inauguration.

In the current field of 20-odd Democrat candidate clowns, Joe Biden is the only one who could beat Trump today. The left and their co-conspirators in the media know that, so they look the other way on Joe’s gaffes, gropes and gabbles. CNN so loves him and his ties to Hillary and Obama that its people have already started slipping him the questions to his first debate.

A man 76 years old today would be almost 78 when he takes office (82 if reelected and finishes his presidency at 86). He will not need a White House physician; Biden will need a White House paleontologist.

He runs in a party almost out of old and mediocre white men but full of hypocrisy; it so craves power that Biden is their best hope. Dems can’t admit their bench is full of loons, and their 2nd best hope of winning the presidency is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana whose name no one can pronounce.

Biden is not running on anything but reversing Trump’s tax cuts. He will look to fund-raise in the traditional liberal Democrat honey hole of Hollywood. This will involve him going to Canada and Georgia because that is where all the Hollywood liberal elites shoot their movies -- to avoid taxes.

