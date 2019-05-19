Administrator

Dan Lancaster

Graduation exercises

May 19, 2019, 2:30 p.m.

Englewood Baptist Church

Speaker

Jason Wood, Headmaster of Regents School of Oxford, Oxford, Miss.

Valedictorian

Callie Grace Corley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Corley of Cottondale. She has a 4.06 GPA.

Salutatorian

Peyton Charles West, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry West of Brookwood. He has a 4.05 GPA.

Joshua Braxton Wiggins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Wiggins of Tuscaloosa. He has a 4.05 GPA.

School colors

Scarlet red, gray and white

Class officers

Peyton West, president

Emily Turner, vice president

Bailey Foster, secretary

Noah Stanley, treasurer

Wesley Avritt, chaplain

Class verse

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13

Candidates for graduation include Wesley Michael Avritt, Taylor Leighann Blackerby, Elizabeth Carolina Boyd, Mark Christopher Brewer Jr., Ashley Nicole Burkes, Coleton Seth Burnette, Elly Joanne Burrows, Slade Austin Campbell, Daxon Ross Chandler, Callie Grace Corley, Evan Tyler Donahue, Jennifer Nicole Eaton, Bailey Lynne Foster, Hayden Coli Hall, Emileigh Grace Hinton, Truston VanRay Hubbard, Jonah Mason Lim, LaDavien KeShawn Little, Mallory Catherine Merriam, Miajal Tykeem Paige, Kaylee Michelle Patterson, Emily Grace Pierce, Noah Aaron Jackson Stanley, Jacob Pierce Sumner, Emily Lynn Turner, Peyton Charles West, Joshua Braxton Wiggins.