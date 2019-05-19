CRESTVIEW ― Firefighters were able to save the majority of a house that caught on fire Saturday morning.

The Crestview Fire Department was called to a house fire on West North Avenue in Crestview around 9:30 a.m., the department said in a press release.

When they arrived firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a rear bedroom of the residence. They put out the fire and were able to save most of the house. Fire damage was confined to the room.

Nobody was injured.

Firefighters determined the likely cause was a window unit air conditioner in the room.

Crestview Police Department, Okaloosa County EMS, and North Okaloosa Fire District also assisted with the incident.