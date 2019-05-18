MILTON — Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events.

UPCOMING

Shish Kabob fundraiser set

The Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Men's Department will sell shish kabobs 9:30 a.m. May 18 at Mail Box Plus, U.S. Highway 90, Milton.

Each shish kabob will cost $2.

This is a fundraiser for Men's Day, which is 11 a.m. May 26 at the church, 5339 Zero Lane, Milton.

Contact Fred Rich, Men's Department co-chair, at 850-208-5635 for more information.

Olivet Baptist sets homecoming revival

Olivet Baptist Church will commemorate its 55th homecoming celebration with a Homecoming Revival. Services are 6 p.m. May 31 and June 1, and 10:30 a.m. June 2 at 240 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Joe McKeever, pastor and Christian cartoonist, and Michael Wayne Smith, musical Christian artist, will lead the revival.

Dinner on the grounds will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the Sunday morning service.

Call 850-623-2780 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or visit Olivet.us for more information.

RECURRING

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. The May 19 topic is “I've Heard About You!” The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF MILTON: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. regular Sunday worship services.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and he clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet will be closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.