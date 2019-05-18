MILTON — A man pleaded no contest Friday to two counts of boating under the influence causing serious bodily injury and to leaving the scene of a vessel accident involving injuries, according to the State Attorneys' Office.

Brandon Hartjen entered the plea before Santa Rosa County Circuit Court Judge Scott Duncan. The case had been scheduled for trial next week, a press release from the State Attorney's Office said.

The charges stem from a boating crash March 4, 2018. Hartjen was driving a 27-foot Cobia fishing vessel when he struck the fender system of the Bob Sikes Bridge over Santa Rosa Sound. Two passengers on board were knocked unconscious.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers discovered Hartjen operating the vessel without running lights heading away from the crash. Toxicology tests revealed Hartjen had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15, the release said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 9. Hartjen faces up to 15 years in prison.