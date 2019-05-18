MIRAMAR BEACH — With his own projected deadlines for beginning construction of a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border either already past or immediately looming, and with questions starting to be asked, local wounded warrior and conservative activist Brian Kolfage is dropping big hints that evidence of progress is imminent.

Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and an arm in a 2004 rocket attack on an air base in Iraq, announced the private border wall funding effort late last year. Initially, the effort was focused on a GoFundMe campaign that aimed to raise $1 billion to assist federal government efforts to build a wall.

Within a few weeks, though, with GoFundMe donations stalled at around $20 million, Kolfage announced a change in the initiative's focus: It would move away from assisting the federal government and into a privately funded border wall construction effort. Contributors to the initial GoFundme effort were allowed to get their money back as funds in the GoFundMe account was shifted into a Florida-based nonprofit organization called WeBuildTheWall, Inc.

It's not exactly clear how many people wanted their money back from the initial GoFundMe effort. But the current total of slightly more than $22 million in the GoFundMe account appears to count a $6 million "offline" donation made a month ago by something called the Million Dollar Mile Pledge Program, and more than $400,000 in another "offline" donation from an anonymous donor.

The GoFundMe account is continuing to attract a number of mostly small donors, with a typical recent listing showing amounts ranging from $10 to $100. Kolfage has reported that We Build the Wall is also receiving donations from outside the GoFundMe effort.

Kolfage's initiative, though, has come under some fire in recent days. Questions and concerns have been raised about the apparent lack of progress on the wall even on We Build The Wall's Facebook page. Here is sampling:

"I only gave a few dollars toward this venture — just what I could afford. Nonetheless, I hope we see some movement on the wall construction soon. ... Brian, put people’s minds at ease, and at least show us some permits. Just that gesture will calm the nervous. Please?"

"We believe in you ... until we find out differently ... ."

There has been some slippage of the time frame for the wall's construction. Kolfage told The New York Times in January that groundbreaking would begin within “weeks.” In a March interview with American Family Radio, Kolfage said the project was slated to “start breaking ground” in April. But in a February interview with the Northwest Florida Daily News, Kolfage said construction was then three to five months away.

Whether posted by people trolling the Facebook page or by others genuinely concerned about the lack of progress on the wall, the doubting voices have prompted Kolfage to respond in recent days. He has promised donors via social media that "we are going to have a massive wall party for our donors soon so you can see and touch what you've built. We will have live cameras on it too so you can watch the illegals try to scale it and fail. This is just one of many wall sections we are building but this first section is about to be ready!"

It's not clear, however, exactly where that section of wall is located, and Kolfage recently opted not to provide an update on the wall, saying via social media that "there's no update because we are remaining silent for a very good reason. You all will have the best present very soon. Remember powerful people want to stop our progress, so to not tip anyone off we are radio silent! The ACLU would file a lawsuit to impede our wall success if they knew where and when. But when I guaranteed we’d build the wall I meant it, and we are working with many congressmen and senators to help us mitigate these issues from the left wing attack groups!

"We are in the homestretch and it’s on a need to know basis," Kolfage said on Facebook. "We have been talking with Fox News and prime time shows to break the news for you, you’re going to see it very soon! And it’s going to be GLORIOUS!"

Recent posts on Kolfage's Facebook page and the Facebook page maintained by We Build the Wall have purported to show steel bollards being cut for the wall, and even the erection of some wall panels, but there are few other concrete details of progress.

A couple attempts to contact Kolfage directly by telephone over the last several days were unsuccessful, but Jennifer Lawrence, communications director for We Build The Wall Inc., did return a Friday telephone call.

According to Lawrence, We Build the Wall has received "hundreds and hundreds" of media inquiries in the wake of Kolfage's assertion that some evidence of wall construction is imminent. She demurred, though, when asked for specifics about when and where any unveiling of progress on the wall would occur, explaining her reluctance was "because of harassment and legal concerns."

Lawrence said specific information about plans for unveiling the progress will be announced on the We Build The Wall website and on social media connected with the wall construction efforts.

That information, Lawrence said, will come "sooner, sooner, sooner rather than later."

"The people who donated will actually see their money going to something they donated it for," she said.