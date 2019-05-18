MIAMI — A new weather feature that appeared in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Bahamas yesterday and today stands a chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, hurricane forecasters say.

The feature, which is an area of cloudiness at the moment, consists of an elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center, in a 12:25 CDT statement on Saturday, said gradual development was possible during the early and middle part of next week.

It is expected to move north or northeast.

Right now there's a 0% chance of development for the next 48 hours, but the five-day outlook pegs it at a 40% percent chance of development.

If it does, it will be named Andrea.