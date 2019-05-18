After being crowned the best beach bar in Florida last year, Sharky’s on the Pier in Venice came out on top once again in 2019, according to the website floridabeachbar.com.

The restaurant and bar, on Brohard Beach, next to Venice Fishing Pier, won the distinction for the second year in a row and the third time overall. The top 10 bars, chosen from more than 200 submissions, were determined by user votes combined with the website’s Pink Flamingo rating.

Sharky’s, which is next to sister fine-dining restaurant Fins at Sharky’s, also won in 2013. Co-owner Justin Pachota said the competition means a lot, as he respects the other beach bars that regularly appear in the top 10, and winning twice in a row made it even sweeter.

“It’s super-exciting,” Pachota said. “It’s always something that we want to be in, the top 10, and being awarded No. 1 makes it even better.”

To celebrate winning again, Sharky’s will throw a Sunset Beach Bash on June 9. The event will feature free drink samples, live entertainment and more, with proceeds from the $5 entry fee benefiting Venice Area Beautification, Inc. and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

This summer will feature a big development for Sharky’s, as the adjoining pier closes for a renovation.

Pachota said that they’re grateful the project waited until the end of season to start, and that even if it does affect business in the short-term, it’ll be worth it for the long-term results.

“This is the right time to do it,” Pachota said. “We appreciate that, and I think the finished product’s going to be amazing.”

The restaurant also plans on revamping its menu this year, and will feature specials over the summer.

Sharky’s on the Pier is at 1600 Harbor Dr. S. in Venice. For more information, call 941-488-1456 or visit sharkysonthepier.com .