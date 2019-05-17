PENSACOLA — The Escambia County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will hold a public workshop.

The workshop has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 21 at Pensacola City Hall in the Hagler/Mason room, 222 West Main St. in Pensacola.

The board meeting will immediately follow. A full agenda is available online at www.ecrc.org.

The board is staffed by the Emerald Coast Regional Council, which provides professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in Northwest Florida.