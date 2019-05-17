PENSACOLA — First Baptist Church of Ensley is a small church with a big heart.

The church’s current mission goal is to open a residential treatment center for women who suffer from addiction or abuse. It has been approved for 16 beds. The church has been fund raising to go into this debt-free from all the renovations that must be completed before the area is up to code. The church is on the last item which is the installation of a sprinkler system. The church is close to being able to take bids, just waiting on the blue prints, which STOA architects are doing pro bono.

To support this effort, the church is holding an Outdoor Street Jam May 18 and 19 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Musical performers include Southern Revivial Band, Hearts of Praise, Kenny Rivers, Silver Creek and 50 WeST Band.

The church is located at 50 W Johnson Ave. Pensacola, Florida 32534.



