PACE — For American Idol Standout Chloe Channell, songwriting and Whataburger go hand in hand.

"American Idol" fans who tuned in to the show recently probably heard singer Chloe Channell wow the judges with her rendition of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.”

But it wasn’t the 17-year-old’s performance that caught the restaurant chain's attention, according to a press release.

Channell, who lives in Pace, is all about Whataburger.

“She goes to Whataburger at least once a day – if not more – to eat. That is where she spends all her money,” Chloe’s mom Kimberly Channell told Whataburger folks.

After she auditioned for the American Idol judges, in fact, she told them that

“She was hungry and wanted a biscuit and gravy from Whataburger,” her mom said, according to a press release from the chain.

In Chloe’s original song, ‘Is That Song About Me?’ she sings, “‘Cause my favorite line, is it about you and I? When you sing about a kiss in a Whataburger parking lot?”

She said wrote the song in a Nashville hotel room, feeling a little homesick for Florida.

“I was missing my friends and family,” she said. “I was missing the people back home, and it came together.”

Although Chloe didn’t make it to the top 20 on the 17th season of American Idol, she’s confident you’ll see her again.

“I want to go all the way and keep doing what I love,” Chloe says. “No matter what happens, I know it’ll all be OK in the end.”

Whataburger hinted that fans might even catch Channell eating at the Pace location.

“I wish there was a Whataburger in every state,” she said. “I’m not gonna move if I can’t take a Whataburger with me.”