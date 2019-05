PACE — First United Methodist Church of Pace, located at 4540 Chumuckla Highway, will have the following events throughout May.

11 a.m. May 18, Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless.10:10 a.m. May 19, worship service.2:30 p.m. May 20, Stephen Ministry Training.5-8 p.m. May 20, Kenya Hygiene kit sewing class.5:15 p.m. May 29, a lasagna dinner fundraiser is scheduled to support the church's summer mission trips.