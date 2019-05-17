PENSACOLA BEACH ― A new eatery on the Santa Rosa Sound side of Pensacola Beach is offering made-from-scratch recipes with walk-up convenience and easy availability of water sports rentals and beachside entertainment.

Jelly’s Eatery, a property of Innisfree Hotels, will provide fresh seafood, bowls, sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes, frozen drinks, beer, wine and locally sourced gelato.

The restaurant is described as family-friendly fast-casual.

“We wanted to create an experience for our guests by providing walk-up dining, water sport rentals, kayaks, paddleboards, Hobie Cats, palm tree shade and entertainment,” said Ted Ent, Innisfree’s CEO and president.

Jelly’s is located at 5K Via del Luna Drive. Visit www.jellyspensacolabeach.com .