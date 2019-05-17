NAVARRE — The Navarre Garden Club's semi-annual Flower Show, “Florida’s Many Flags,” will feature specimens of horticulture grown in the area, a large number of floral designs representing the various flags that have flown over the state, and several educational displays.

Specimens will be entered, catalogued, identified and placed for viewing May 30 at the Navarre Public Library. Later, three panels of three judges each, certified by The Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, will inspect and judge each entry. Ribbons will be awarded in each class and division.

The show will open for viewing by the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31, and 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the library, located at 8484 James Harvell Road, Navarre.