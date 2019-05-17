MILTON — The Milton track team coaches invited family, friends and teammates to an informal gathering at the school last week to close another track season.

"Although the season didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, we will have talent coming back," Coach Joe Austin said. The boy's team will have their top performer Lee Miller returning for his senior year.

The girls track team will start next year without their standout, Ashelynn Jackson, in the shot put. Jackson graduates this year but girl's coach Kelly Gillis said he would return many talented and dedicated athletes next year.

The ceremony included the boys' and girls’ teams, guests, awards and about 30 pizzas.

It was well attended and the teams had fun giving awards for things like Rookie of the Year, Will to Win Athlete, Most Improved Athlete and Top Performer. The ceremony was also a time to celebrate individual accomplishments big and small. There were plaques and medals given to those that excelled this year in their events including some that won championships.

However, even the award of a varsity letter in a high school sport is a big event. Just ask Delia Barnes. Barnes received her first varsity letter this year in track. Her smile and the way she handled her "M" letter as she took it out of the envelope conveyed the importance of this award and tradition.

"Yes sir," Barnes said, "I'll be out for track next year."