MILTON — A 150-mile ruck in honor of officers who lost their lives in 2018 will be completed Saturday. It will be followed with a ceremony and other activities.

The End of Watch Memorial Ruck ends at 4 p.m. May 18 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds Arena. The finish line event and memorial ceremony is open to the public. It will feature a memorial parade, a recitation of the names of the officers lost in 2018, and presentations from a number of local law enforcement leadership individuals.

Joshua Schwitzerlett, vice-president of the End of Watch Foundation, said, “We hope our community will come out and join us again this year as we honor the fallen men and women of our law enforcement community.”

The ruck is in its second year and is organized by the EOWF and the First Judicial Circuit Law Enforcement Association. During the event, dedicated athletes carry one pound for one mile for every line-of-duty death from the previous year.

The event raises funds for the FJCLEA, an organization whose primary goal is to provide financial support to members of the criminal justice community and their families during times of need and provides charitable support to children’s advocacy organizations in Northwest Florida. All funds raised by the ruck support the efforts of the FJCLEA.

Visit www.EOWMR.com for more information about the event and the finish line ceremony,