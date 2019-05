GULF BREEZE — A monthly "Coffee with the Commissioner" session is scheduled soon.

Join Commission Chairman Sam Parker to share thoughts and ideas for Santa Rosa County 7-8 a.m. May 22 at Panera Bread, 700 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

The coffee meetings are an informal setting — no appointment required — for the public to meet with the board chairman and are rotated throughout the five districts in the county.