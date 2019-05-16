NAVARRE — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on East Bay Boulevard Wednesday night.

Sydney Blalock, 20 of Navarre, was traveling south on Robedal Drive in a Chevrolet ambulance approaching the intersection of East Bay Boulevard at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 76-year-old Robert Leonard of Navarre, was traveling east on East Bay Boulevard approaching the intersection.

Blalock pulled out in front of Leonard, the press release said, which caused the front of his vehicle to crash into the left front of Leonard's car.

The ambulance stopped facing north within the intersection. Leonard's vehicle crashed on its left side in a ditch on the south shoulder of East Bay Boulevard.

The two drivers and Leonard's passenger, 74-year-old Karen Leonard of Navarre, were taken to local hospitals.

Karen Leonard died from her injuries. Blalock and Leonard are listed in serious condition.