IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Mark Womack; Friday, Roosevelt Franklin; Saturday, Ryan Keef and Company

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, The band U.S.; Saturday, Buckwild

LOLA’S ON THE RIVER: TBA

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Ryan Keef; Friday, Ragan Lonnergan; Saturday, Mitch Mann

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“A Dog’s Journey” (PG)

6:40 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.

“Breakthrough” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Captain Marvel” (PG-13)

2:55 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Dumbo” (PG)

12:45 p.m.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (R)

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Long Shot” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG-13)

1 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Poms” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7p.m.

“Shazam!” (PG-13)

2:40 p.m.

“The Curse of La Llorona” (R)

9:25 p.m.

“The Hustle” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“The Intruder” (PG-13)

2:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

“The Sun is Also a Star” (PG-13)

4:35 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

“Tokien” (PG-13)

12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m.

“Uglydolls” (PG)

1:55 p.m., 4:20 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

HARDIN CENTER: Paintings by Rob Mango and Sol Hill

MUSEUM OF ART: Robert B. Hendrickson, “Current(s),”; 2019 Student Exhibition; Steve Loucks and Lynette Hesser, “Creative Spirit”; drawings by Nigel Dean of Hokes Bluff

WALNUT GALLERY: “Untrustworthy Nights,” mixed media prints by Sarah Marshall

