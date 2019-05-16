IN CONCERT
GADSDEN
BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Mark Womack; Friday, Roosevelt Franklin; Saturday, Ryan Keef and Company
CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, The band U.S.; Saturday, Buckwild
LOLA’S ON THE RIVER: TBA
RAINBOW CITY
LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Ryan Keef; Friday, Ragan Lonnergan; Saturday, Mitch Mann
ON SCREEN
GADSDEN
Premiere Cinemas 16
Thursday’s Schedule
“A Dog’s Journey” (PG)
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13)
12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
“Breakthrough” (PG)
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Captain Marvel” (PG-13)
2:55 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
“Dumbo” (PG)
12:45 p.m.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (R)
7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Long Shot” (R)
12:30 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG-13)
1 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
“Poms” (PG-13)
12:30 p.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7p.m.
“Shazam!” (PG-13)
2:40 p.m.
“The Curse of La Llorona” (R)
9:25 p.m.
“The Hustle” (PG-13)
12:30 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
“The Intruder” (PG-13)
2:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
“The Sun is Also a Star” (PG-13)
4:35 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:45 p.m.
“Tokien” (PG-13)
12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“Uglydolls” (PG)
1:55 p.m., 4:20 p.m.
ON EXHIBIT
GADSDEN
HARDIN CENTER: Paintings by Rob Mango and Sol Hill
MUSEUM OF ART: Robert B. Hendrickson, “Current(s),”; 2019 Student Exhibition; Steve Loucks and Lynette Hesser, “Creative Spirit”; drawings by Nigel Dean of Hokes Bluff
WALNUT GALLERY: “Untrustworthy Nights,” mixed media prints by Sarah Marshall
Submit items by noon Mondays for the weekly entertainment calendar. Fax items to 256-549-2105, Attn: That’s the Ticket; or email to gadsdenfeatures@yahoo.com.