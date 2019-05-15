MILTON — Here is a look at upcoming events in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.

UPCOMING

Panhandle Senior Follies auditions

Auditions for the follies are 4 p.m. May 30 and 31 at Main Street Milton, 5256 Alabama St., Milton. Seniors age 50 and over with singing, dancing, musical or other talent may audition for a spot. The Panhandle Community Theatre will present the show June 8 and 9 at the theatre. Those who want to try out but can't attend the auditions, or those who want more information may email pctboxoffice@gmail.com.

Tobacco cessation classes

Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you quit tobacco. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Classes are at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot.

Quit Smoking Now classes are 5:30 p.m. May 30 to June 27.Tools To Quit classes are 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13.

Fish House Craft Beer Festival

The Fish House Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up is 3-6 p.m. June 19 on the deck of The Fish House, 600 E. Barracks St., Pensacola. Some proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Cost is $20 plus tax in advance, $30 plus tax starting June 1. Purchase at bit.ly/2Uh6lfk. Call 850-470-0003 or visit fishhousepensacola.com for more information.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.