In my book, "I Can and I Will," I talk about being forced to block people from my life who spread discontent and hate. It wasn’t because I didn’t love them, but I could not let them weaken my relationship with God.

I decided a few years ago to dedicate my life to simply doing the best I could to live my life the way God intended. I noticed that if I surrounded myself by folks with the same agenda, my life was much easier.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve sat on the side of the road and prayed with drug-addicted people and watched them as they slept in homeless shelters, lying on the floor going through withdrawal. Some of the people I prayed for had committed crimes, but they were not pretending to be something they were not. They were exactly what you saw — broken children of God.

Sometimes, people can disguise themselves as godly and those are the most dangerous. When you’re living a life for God, you become a little more of a target for these people, so let them go as soon as you experience that moment of doubt. That doubt is God telling you to be careful.

Even if a person hugs you, quotes scripture, and professes to love everyone, that does not mean he or she is godly. The Bible clearly tells us that among God’s people there are wolves that wear sheep’s clothing (Jeremiah 23:14; Titus 1:10; Revelations 2:2).

Watch for those people and don’t allow them to introduce evil into your life. I’ve found that most people who are doing God’s work are glowing with His glory and every move they make is obviously a path lead by our Lord and Savior.

Are there any wolves in sheep’s clothing in your life?

